Director Midhun Manuel Thomas is back with Abraham Ozler. With Jayaram in lead roles, the trailer introduces a haunting titular character, seemingly burdened by guilt. Seen delivering food to a prisoner, the motive remains obscure, teasing Ozler's enigmatic past. Presently an insomniac teetering on the edge, the character hints at an unresolved history. The trailer has set an intense tone, leaving viewers intrigued about the secrets concealed within Ozler's world. Mammootty in Abraham Ozler? Jayaram Addresses Rumours Regarding Megastar’s Cameo In Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Now, before the movie hits theatres, take a look at some of the key details about it.

Cast: Abrham Ozler is directed by Midhun Manuel and it stars Jayaram, Saikumar, Jagadish and Anaswara Rajan in pivotal roles.

Plot: Abraham Ozler, an upcoming Malayalam crime thriller co-produced and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, features Jayaram in the lead. The plot revolves around a brooding titular character haunted by guilt, regularly visiting a prisoner. With an enigmatic past and current insomnia, Ozler's actions suggest unresolved turmoil. The film delves into an unsolvable case, possibly tied to his haunting history.

Watch Abraham Ozler's Trailer Here:

Release Date: Abraham Ozler is all set to hit theatres on January 11, 2024.

Review: The reviews for Abraham Ozler are not yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as they are out.

