Acharya: Rana Daggubati to Play a Key Role in Megastar Chiranjeevi Starrer?

Rana Daggubati, Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There has been numerous rumours over the cast of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, this film is touted to be a socio-political entertainer. Earlier the buzz was rife that lead actress Kajal Aggarwal has walked out of the project, but later the actress’ team clarified citing they are baseless rumours. Then reports started doing rounds that Bollywood actor Salman Khan would be seen playing a special role in this Chiranjeevi starrer. But even those reports were squashed by a source close to this upcoming project. Now the latest buzz is Tollywood’s hunk Rana Daggubati would be seen playing a key role in Acharya. Acharya: Salman Khan Was Never Approached to be a Part of Chiranjeevi's Next.

Yes, as per latest developments, it is Rana Daggubati would be seen playing a special role in Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer, reports 123Telugu. However, the makers have not made any official announcement on it yet. The shooting of the film has been stalled ever since nationwide lockdown was imposed owing to coronavirus outbreak. Since then there has been no major update on this project. But it would be great if the makers could clarify on the cast details and put an end to all these speculations. Saaho Director Sujeeth Hits Jackpot; Roped in to Direct Chiranjeevi In Malayalam Blockbuster Lucifer's Telugu Remake.

Besides Acharya, Megastar Chiranjeevi had also announced about another major project, a film with Saaho director Sujeeth. This movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer in which superstar Mohanlal had played the lead role. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.