On August 17, 2020, Baahubali Prabhas got us all excited about his next venture and we are not talking about his film with Deepika Padukone. In a video that Om Raut posted on his Twitter, Prabhas and the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director can be seen announcing their 'Big Announcement' on August 18, 2020 at 7:11 am. And here's the deets. Prabhas and Om Raut have joined hands with T-Series' Bhushan Kumar to announce a Hindi-Telugu bilingual movie titled Adipurush. Prabhas Teams Up With Tanhaji Director Om Raut, To Make A Big Announcement Tomorrow (Watch Video).

The movie will obviously be large scale and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Revolving around the concept of good winning over evil always, the project will go on floors in early 2021 and it at present 'eyeing a 2022 release', reads a report in Mumbai Mirror. Prabhas 20 First Look: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Film Is Titled Radhe Shyam! (View Pic).

In a conversation with the paper, Om Raut was quoted as saying, "“We embark on this journey with pride and passion and promise the audience an experience like never before." He also went on to add that given Prabhas' image, (especially after doing Baahubali), Prabhas was the perfect choice to play 'this larger-than-life' hero.

Revealed Prabhas, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this from our epic in the way Om has designed it, comes with tremendous responsibility and pride."Well, you don't see us but we are jumping right now and can't hold our excitement in!!

