Alia Bhatt to Sign her Second Regional Outing with Prabhas? Actress May Come on Board for Nag Ashwin's Next

Alia Bhatt in Prabhas' Next? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is planning to expand her horizon, one movie at a time. After ruling Bollywood and proving her acting capabilities, the actress is apparently eyeing south cinema to master next. Well, she has already bagged SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan and if new reports are to believe, she may come on board for Prabhas' next. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next with Pooja Hegde. Post which, he'll start working with Mahanati director, Nag Ashwin. While no actress has been roped in for the same, the director is keen on having Ms Bhatt as his leading lady. Arvind Swamy To Play Antagonist In Prabhas' Next With Nag Ashwin?

As per a report in a Telugu portal, Nag Ashwin wants Alia to star opposite Prabhas in his next and is going to narrate the script to her. Of course, things may take a while to progress considering the ongoing coronavirus scenario, but he's hoping for the best. Producer C Ashwini Dutt is bankrolling the project and he wants to mount it on a lavish scale of Rs 400 crore. Fan-Made Poster of Prabhas – Pooja Hegde from Their Next Hit the Internet, and They Look Adorable Together (View Pic Inside).

Earlier the producer in his recent interaction had dropped an update on when can we expect the movie to start rolling. "The plan is to take the film to the floors this October. And the theatrical release will happen in April 2022," he said. He is super impressed by the director's (who is also his son-in-law) script. Nag Ashwin (who is also Dutt's son-in-law) has penned a story that can amaze the world and feels it is the kind of story that the global audience will like to watch. "I was surprised on listening to it," he added further.

While the official announcement may take some time, let's keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.