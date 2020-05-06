Arvind Swamy To Play Antagonist In Prabhas' Next With Nag Ashwin?

Arvind Swamy, Prabhas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After Baahubali, the fans of Tollywood actor are getting all hyped for his next outings. His previous film, Saaho could not be upto the mark but his fans are positive about the next ones. One of them is his film with Nag Ashwin. The latest development on this front is that this film will also have Arvind Swamy in a crucial role. If reports are to be believed, he will play an antagonist in the flick. Prabhas Shares a Special Post Calling Baahubali 2 the Biggest Film of his Life As the SS Rajamouli Directorial Celebrates Its Third Anniversary.

If Arvind and Prabhas share the screen space, the fans will be blessed with a huge visual treat. This combination of two stellar stars down south has to be a winner collab! However, no official confirmation on the same was given. The makers are very much keen on making this happen but it is yet to be known whether the Bombay actor agreed to sign the dotted line.

On the other hand, Prabhas is also geared up for one more outing which is with Pooja Hegde. This film is built on a grand scale, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie, tentatively called as Prabhas 20, has been in the news for a while. In fact, the crew flew to and also returned from Georgia when the world was shutting down its activities due to pandemic. However, the team thankfully returned safely with no one affected by the health scare. Coming back to Arvind and Prabhas, it is going to be one killer team, what say?