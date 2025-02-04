Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule was a phenomenon the moment it was released, even before its debut. The film, the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa, became a massive box office hit, breaking several records. Directed by Sukumar, the movie became a fan favourite as soon as it hit cinemas on December 5, 2024. Allu Arjun's swag as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna's portrayal of Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil's role as Inspector Singh made this film more than just a blockbuster—it became a wildfire. From iconic dialogues to jaw-dropping action scenes, Pushpa 2 was truly Allu Arjun's rule. But the impact wasn't confined to India; it crossed borders and continues to have audiences abroad raving about the action sequences. Pushpa 2: The Rule has left international audiences in awe, especially due to its over-the-top climax, where Pushpa Raj takes on his sister's kidnappers in a seemingly impossible fight. ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’ Trailer: Allu Arjun Returns With a Bang As the Fearless Smuggler! (Watch Video).

American Audiences Compare Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Fight to Hollywood Action

Foreign fans are now playfully wondering if Pushpa Raj could even take on Superman himself. It’s truly a spectacle! Don’t just take our word for it—believe in the actions, as we have proof of one major sequence that was widely appreciated by international fans. Check it out here! Allu Arjun Skips ‘Thandel’ Jaathara; Allu Aravind Reveals Why ‘Pushpa 2’ Star Missed Grand Pre-Release Event; Producer Dances to ‘Hilesso Hilessa’ in Viral Video – WATCH.

Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2 The Rule

Action scene from an Indian movie pic.twitter.com/k9lhfXDIdp — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 3, 2025

Top

Bollywood action movie choreography is tops! — Robert (@robertdakelu) February 3, 2025

Great Scene

Better Than Modern US Movies

Better than some of the modern US movies. — Joel Stoner ✝️ (@MayorJoelStoner) February 3, 2025

Wild

Impressive

Creativity

About Pushpa 2 The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is an action-packed film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar, the film has taken the box office by storm, surpassing Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian movie. It continues to captivate audiences with its intense action sequences and gripping storyline.

