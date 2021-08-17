Movie leaks online is one of the most alarming problems in today's time. Be it a small budget or a magnum opus film, we see them getting leaked prior to their releases. At times, even a few scenes from a flick are available online, and such piracy should not be entertained. Recently, Telugu film production house Mythri Movie Makers addressed the same concern in a video after footage from Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu was out for a free watch online. They have filed a complaint with regards to the same. Pushpa Song Daakko Daakko Meka Promo: Allu Arjun Keeps It Wild And Maniacal In the Teaser Of First Track (Watch Video).

Mythri Movie Makers released a clip in which the co-founder said, “The leaks of film material from our movies have disturbed us a lot. It has also hurt the fans of our (cinematic) heroes. We have taken this case very seriously and complained to Hyderabad’s Cyber Crime Department. They began the investigation on a positive note, and we would catch the culprit soon.” Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh's Still From The Movie Is Adorable.

Watch Video:

Please don't encourage Piracy 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3RYpBA8v5T — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 16, 2021

“We request people not to land in trouble,” he added. The above video was made official by the makers after they bashed the online leak in a statement. Reportedly, few sequences from both the films were out and with this, the security on the sets has been tightened up.

A part of the statement which was out on August 15 read, "At Mythri Movie Makers, we have taken this issue quite seriously and are taking strong steps to not only avoid such incidents in the future but also taking strong action against these pirates. We’ve lodged complaints with the Cyber Crime Department as well, who have ensured a swift action to find the culprits and take stringent action against them.” Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).