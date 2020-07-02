The Malayalam movie Kappela starring Roshan Mathew and Anna Ben in the lead released on Netflix on June 22. Directed by Muhammad Musthafa (directorial debut), this movie opened to positive reviews from fans and critics. One could not stop praising this well-written story, beautiful direction and brilliant performance of the star cast. Tollywood director Tharun Bhascker also shared a post on Kappela on his Insta Story in which he also said, ‘Guys, watch Kappela on Netflix now…and thank me later’. Moothon Actor Roshan Mathew to Be In a Political Satire Next.

Through the post shared, Tharun Bhascker, known for directing the films Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, was referring to tropes present in many mainstream Telugu films. His view did not go down well with many Tollywood lovers and they started abusing the filmmaker and his team across social media platforms. The filmmaker immediately decided to take action against online trolls and filed complaint against them. In his latest post he mentioned, “For the past few days, a post that we had put up regarding films, in general, was distorted out of proportion on social media and was used to "troll" me and my team. In response to that, we had approached Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and made two phone calls to two twitter IDs: namely Anudeep and Krishna Teja Chowdare.”

Tharun Bhascker’s Post After Watching Kappela

Tharun Bhascker on Kappela (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmmaker Lodges Complaint With Cyber Crime

Kappela was scheduled to be released in theaters on March 6, however, it had to be postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Produced under the banner of Kadhaas Untold, the film was then released through the online streaming platform Netflix on June 22.

