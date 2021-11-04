Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Annaatthe was released on the theatres on November 4. Helmed by Siva, the movie revolves around the grandfather-granddaughter bonding of Kaalaiyan, portrayed by Keerthy Suresh and Rajinikanth, a village president and his sibling. Having said that, as per the reviews, the Tamil-language action flick has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the big screens, Annaatthe got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Annaatthe Song Marudhaani: Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh Come Together For A Vibrant And Colourful Track! (Watch Video).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords related to illegal downloads of the movie. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels.

Watch Annaatthe Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every movie falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell.

For the unversed, Annaatthe sees Rajinikanth as Kaalaiyan and Keerthy Suresh as Thanga Meenakshi. Apart from leads, the movie also stars Meena, Khushbu, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Nayanthara, Vela Ramamoorthy and Parotta Soori play key supporting roles. However, earlier the release date of the flick got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and Rajinikanth's health issues in late-December 2020.

