Sundar C directorial Aranmanai 3 released in cinema halls today (October 14). Since then, the film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Arya and Raashi Khanna as the lead, the horror-comedy revolves around a haunted palace and its secret. Aranmanai 3 is the third instalment in the film series. Talking about the critics, they've tagged the movie as a decent watch. However, unfortunately, within few hours after its release in theatres, Aranmanai 3 has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Aranmanai 3 Review: Arya and Raashi Khanna’s Horror-Comedy Garners Mixed Response From Netizens.

Aranmanai 3 full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Aranmanai 3 2021 Full Movie Download, Aranmanai 3 Tamilrockers, Aranmanai 3 Tamilrockers HD Download, Aranmanai 3 Movie Download Pagalworld, Aranmanai 3 Movie Download Filmyzilla, Aranmanai 3 Movie Download Openload, Aranmanai 3 Movie Download Tamilrockers, Aranmanai 3 Movie Download Movierulz, Aranmanai 3 Movie Download 720p, Aranmanai 3 Full Movie Download 480p, Aranmanai 3 Full Movie Download bolly4u, Aranmanai 3 Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Aranmanai 3 Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Aranmanai 3 Trailer: Arya and Raashi Khanna’s Spooky Film Is a Mysterious Story About Angry Spirits and a Haunted Palace (Watch Video).

Watch Aranmanai 3 Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the lead actors, Aranmanai 3 also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek, Myna Nandhini, Yogi Babu, Nalini, Manobala, Sampath Raj, Ovi Bhandarkar, Vincent Asokan, and others in major roles. The movie is produced by Khushbu and Sundar. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2021 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).