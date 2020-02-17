Another Surprise for Sivakarthikeyan Fans! After Doctor, First Look of Ayalaan to be Unveiled Today

Ayalaan First Look (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sivakarthikeyan’s fans are in for some major treat today. Earlier today the makers of Doctor released the first look, and now it has been announced that the first look of Ayalaan will also be released in the evening. Yes, Ayalaan first look will be launched today at 7:07pm. Bankrolled by 24 AM STUDIOS and KJR STUDIOS, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. We bet, you just cannot wait to see the first look poster of Ayalaan! Doctor First Look: Sivakarthikeyan’s Bloodied Hands Will Make You Curious for This Film!

Ayalaan is touted to be a sci-fi film. There are reports doing rounds stating Sivakarthikeyan would be playing triple role in this Tamil movie. If these reports are to be believed, then it would be the first time for Sivakarthikeyan to play triple avatars. We are sure, the first look poster will clear our doubts. Rumours are also rife that Rakul Preet Singh would be seen playing the role of an astronomer in this film. Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu and Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar would also be seen playing a key role in Ayalaan. Sivakarthikeyan Turns A Year Older Today! Anirudh Ravichander, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Others Wish the Actor on His 35th Birthday.

Ayalaan First Look Update

Ayalaan, which is said to be a high budget film, will have AR Rahman not only composing the film’s music but also crooning the opening song of the movie. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date. Will they announce it today? Let’s wait and watch. Keep watching this space for more other updates from the world of entertainment.