Malayalam film Bazooka, starring superstar Mammootty, has finally been released in the theatres. The Mollywood action thriller helmed by debutant director Deeno Dennis also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayatri Iyer, Sidharth Bharathan, Jagadish, Abin Bino and Iswarya Menon in key roles. The movie, which was released in theatres on Thursday (April 10), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Bazooka has been illegally leaked on torrent sites like MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Bazooka’ Teaser Out: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty’s Action-Packed Film Unveils Pre-Release Teaser (Watch Video).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bazooka’:

The story of Bazooka revolves around a police officer and a businessman who join hands to nab a serial killer. The movie features Saeed Abbas' music, Nimish Ravi and Roby Varghese Raj's cinematography, and Nishadh Yusuf and Praveen Prabhakar's editing.

