Barely a few days back, veteran singer SP Balasubramanyam was said to be on his road to recovery. In fact, his son SP Charan had also revealed that the singer has started physiotherapy and oral intake of food, which gave his fans and well-wishers a huge sigh of relief. But as per the MGM hospital's latest bulletin, Balasubramanyam's health has once again deteriorated. The doctors attending to him have declared him "extremely critical" and the singer has been placed on "maximum life support". SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Veteran Singer Tests Negative For COVID-19, Confirms Son SP Charan.

The health update on the singer, issued by the hospital read that the singer continues to remain on ECMO support and other life support measures. "His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition." SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Son SP Charan Says the Singer Has Started Physiotherapy and Oral Food Intake (Watch Video).

As soon as the update came out, SP's ardent fans and well-wishers were quick to take to Twitter to pray for the singer's quick recovery.

SP Balasubramanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020 and continues to remain hospitalised ever since. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms. However, he was moved to the ICU after his health deteriorated. And even though he recently tested negative for COVID-19, his health condition is critical. We wish for the singer's speedy recovery.

