Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Game Changer. The Telugu action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj is scheduled to make a grand theatrical release on January 10, 2025. The movie features Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Ahead of the film's release, the Telugu star has already started prep for his next project, tentatively titled RC 16. The first schedule of the movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, commenced a few days ago, and a new photo showcasing Ram Charan's transformation has gone viral. 'RC16' Update: Shiva Rajkumar Roped In for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Starrer (See Poster).

Ram Charan Sports New Look for ‘RC 16’

Ram Charan's RC 16 is touted to be a sports drama, and the Telugu star has reportedly been preparing for the role for quite some time now. As a part of his transformation, the actor underwent a makeover which was done by non other than celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Monday (November 25), Buchi Babu Sana teased fans with a pre-look picture of Ram Charan's character. However, it could be seen that the actor has grown a bushy beard and has also grown his hair for the character.

Buchi Babu Sana Drops Ram Charan’s ‘RC 16’ Pre-Look

Fans of Ram Charan immediately reacted to the pictures with heartfelt words for their favourite. One user wrote, "Waiting", while another commented, "We are also excited #BuchiBabuSana garu." One of the excited fans shared a recent video of Ram Charan and wrote, "Can't wait to witness another cult character for our #RamCharan Thank u @BuchiBabuSana anna."

Ram Charan Fans React to His New Look

We All Are ‘Waiting’

A User Commented

We’re are also excited #BuchiBabuSana garu #RC16 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — R A V I K A L Y A N🦅 (@Ravi88031206) November 25, 2024

The Hype for ‘RC 16’ Is Real!

Another User Wrote ‘Hukum Lion Ka Hukum’

Hukum Lion Ka Hukum🥵🥵🥵🤙🔥 pic.twitter.com/e8x9fTlzDo — vijayRRRamFᴳᵃᵐᵉ ᶜʰᵃⁿᵍᵉᴿ ♔ (@VijayramF) November 25, 2024

As per viral videos online, Ram Charan was spotted jetting off to Mysore to commence shooting for the sports drama film on November 22. Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady in RC 16, and it will be exciting to see her in another Telugu film after Devara's recent success. Music Maestro AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film.

