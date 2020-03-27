COVID-19 Outbreak: Allu Arjun Announces Rs 1.25 Crore Donation to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala's Chief Minister Relief Fund to Combat Coronavirus Crisis

Allu Arjun (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While governments are taking all the necessary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, South celebs, in particular, are coming forward to lend a helping hand to all their efforts. The state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have set up relief funds to help their masses including the film workers who are dependent on daily earnings. The daily wage earners have been impacted the most amid the crisis and it's essential that we help them survive this. COVID-19 Outbreak: Prabhas Pledges to Donate Rs 4 Crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund and PM's National Relief Fund.

Ally Arjun is the latest Tollywood celeb who has come forward to donate a substantial amount for different Chief Minister's Relief funds. In a video shared by industry tracker, Ramesh Bala, the Ala Vaikunthpuramulo actor can be heard donating Rs 1.25 crore for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. He further asks his admirers to frequently keep washing their hands and stay indoors as some of the preventive measures to stay safe from COVID-19.

Check Out Allu Arjun's Video

Before Allu Arjun, South celebs like Rajinikanth, Nithiin, Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Jr NTR had announced their donations for the same relief funds and their fans can't stop praising them since then. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs are doing their bit by providing N95 masks for the BMC workers and donating generously to support the daily wage earners.