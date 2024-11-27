Tamil superstar Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Movies, has filed a petition with the Madras High Court against South Indian actor Nayanthara and her husband, acclaimed director Vignesh Shiva. The case involves alleged copyright infringement concerning visuals from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Wunderbar Movies, which were reportedly used in the Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Nayanthara and Dhanush Avoid Each Other at Wedding Amid Ongoing Feud Over Netflix Documentary (Watch Viral Video).

Dhanush had earlier sought damages of Rs 10 crore following the release of the Netflix documentary’s trailer, which featured three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Wunderbar Movies also requested the court’s permission to implead Netflix’s parent company, Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, within the territorial jurisdiction of the Madras High Court.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush for Wunderbar Films, starred Nayanthara in the lead role. Dhanush claims that footage from the movie was used in the Netflix documentary without his prior consent.

The civil suit filed by Wunderbar Movies was presented on Wednesday before a bench led by Justice Abdul Quddhose. The judge instructed Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, to respond to the suit and adjourned the matter.

Senior lawyer P.S. Raman, representing Wunderbar Movies, requested the High Court to allow the prosecution of Los Gatos. ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’: Despite Dhanush’s Legal Threat, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Netflix Documentary Uses BTS Footage From ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (Watch Video).

Advocates Sathish Parasaran and R. Parthasarathy appeared on behalf of Nayanthara and Netflix, respectively. Justice Abdul Quddhose approved Wunderbar Movies’ plea to implead Los Gatos, citing that a substantial part of the cause of action occurred within the jurisdiction of the Madras High Court.

