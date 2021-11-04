Wamiqa Gabbi, who gained popularity for her performance in the web series 'Grahan', has urged people to keep animals at a safe distance when they burst crackers to celebrate Diwali. Speaking to IANS, Warniqa said: "Animals cannot speak for themselves, which is why it is important that we humans look out for them. This Diwali I am using the power of my social media and network to get more people attached to the cause of celebrating a responsible Diwali." Wamiqa Gabbi Birthday: A Peek Inside Some Stylish Pictures From Her Instagram.

She added: "Of course, it is the best time of the year, a time when we must celebrate wholeheartedly. I also want to make it a beautiful time for animals too. Each one of us has to be mindful not to burst crackers around animals and not leave half-burnt crackers unattended because they have the potential of bursting suddenly and injuring animals. These simple steps can go a long way in making it a Happy Diwali for them as well. It is my humble request to one and all."

The actress will soon be seen in Anushka Sharma's web series 'Mai' and the upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj multi-starrer spy thriller 'Khufiya', which also features Tabu, Ali Fazal and Ashish Vidyarthi. Both will be released on Netflix.

