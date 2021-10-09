Sivakarthikeyan, Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Yogi Babu - starrer Doctor released in theatres on Saturday (October 9). Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie revolves around Varun (Sivakarthikeyan), a military doctor who visits Chennai and gets caught up in the pursuit of a missing girl. The film shows how Varun and six others take on organ trafficking. Having said that, as per the reviews, the Tamil-language dark-comedy flick has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the theatres, Doctor got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Doctor Review: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film on Organ Trafficking Gets Tagged As Blockbuster by Netizens!

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Doctor movie download, Doctor movie download in 720p HD, Doctor movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Doctor Full Movie Download, Doctor Tamilrockers, Doctor Tamilrockers HD Download, Doctor Movie Download Pagalworld, Doctor Movie Download Filmyzilla, Doctor Movie Download Openload, Doctor Movie Download Tamilrockers, Doctor Movie Download Movierulz, Doctor Movie Download 720p, Doctor Full Movie Download 480p, Doctor Full Movie Download bolly4u, Doctor Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Doctor Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film. Doctor Song Chellamma: Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan’s Latest Track Is Peppy And Colourful (Watch Video).

Watch Doctor Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell.

For the unaware, Doctor sees Sivakarthikeyan as Dr. Varun, Vinay Rai as Terry and Priyanka Arul Mohan as Padhmini. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Ilavarasu, Arun Alexander, and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Archana Chandhoke. However apart from Tamil, Doctor will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).