Game Changer, the political action thriller directed by Shankar Shanmugham, released in theatres today, January 10, 2025. The film features Ram Charan in dual role, along with Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, among others in pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, this film has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Game Changer has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Game Changer’ Release Day: ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song ‘Edited Out’ From Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Film – Here’s Why.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Game Changer’ Movie Below:

The synopsis of Game Changer reads: "Ram Nandan, an IAS officer with anger issues, strives to combat corrupt politicians, including the CM Bobbili Mopidevi, for destroying his father Appanna's dream of a corruption-free country."

