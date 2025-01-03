After the global success of RRR, expectations from Ram Charan's upcoming film, Game Changer, is sky-high. The upcoming Telugu language political action drama is directed by S Shakar and is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 10. The movie features Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as the leading lady. On Thursday (January 2), the makers of the film dropped the highly anticipated trailer for the film with a grand launch event in Hyderabad. Did you know that Ram Charan actually lowered his remuneration for the upcoming big-budget pan-India film? ‘Game Changer’ Trailer: Ram Charan As Fierce IAS Officer Locks Horns With Politician SJ Suryah for Justice in Massy Thriller Co-Starring Kiara Advani (Watch Video).

How Much Did Ram Charan Charge for ‘Game Changer’?

Despite being made on a grand scale, it is reported that Ram Charan chose to lower his fee for Shankar's Game Changer. According to a report in Great Andhra, the Telugu star received a remuneration of INR 65 crore for the film. The actor reportedly accepted a lower fee due to the film's multiple delays. It was previously revealed that Ram Charan would take home a whopping INR 100 crore paycheck for Game Changer. The adjustments were made not just by the RRR star but also by Shankar. Latest reports suggest that even the director decided to lower his remuneration and took home INR 35 crore.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Game Changer’:

The updates regarding the remuneration are just rumours, and official confirmations regarding the same are yet to be made. Talking about the trailer, Ram Charan plays an IAS officer in the film who sets out on a mission to destroy the corrupted system. The Telugu star could be seen in dual roles in the movie. Kiara Advani plays his love interest in the film. ‘Unstoppable With NBK’: ‘Game Changer’ Star Ram Charan’s Phone Call to Prabhas From Balakrishna’s Talk Show Leaked Online (Watch Video).

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is reportedly made on a massive budget of INR 400 crore. The Telugu movie also features Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil and Samuthirakani in key roles. Packed with high-octane action and gripping drama, Game Changer will definitely provide a paisa-vasool theatrical experience to the audiences.

