The much-anticipated film Game Changer finally hit theatres today, January 10. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the movie has been one of the most awaited releases of the year. However, the song “NaaNaa Hyraanaa”—titled “Lyraanaa” in Tamil and “Jaana Hairaan Sa” in Hindi—will be missing from the film’s theatrical release. According to an update shared on the film’s official page on X (formerly Twitter), the song had to be ‘edited out due to technical challenges’. The post reads, “Everyone’s favorite, #NaanaaHyraanaa | #Lyraanaa | #JaanaHairaanSa from #GameChanger has been edited out due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints. Rest assured, we are diligently working towards adding the song back in the missing content, which will be available starting January 14th.” While fans may be disappointed, this post assures that the song “NaaNaa Hyraanaa” will be reinstated soon, giving audiences something to look forward to when revisiting the big screen. ‘Game Changer’ Incident: Ram Charan Donates INR 10 Lakh, Pawan Kalyan and Dil Raju Contribute INR 5 Lakh Each After Two Fans Die in Road Accident While Returning From Pre-Release Event.

‘Game Changer’ Song ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Update

Everyone's favorite, #NaanaaHyraanaa | #Lyraanaa | #JaanaHairaanSa from #GameChanger has been edited out due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints. Rest assured, we are diligently working towards adding the song back… pic.twitter.com/N1mQO2GAG6 — Game Changer (@GameChangerOffl) January 9, 2025

Watch the Lyrical Video of ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)