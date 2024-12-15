Anticipation is building for Game Changer, one of the most highly anticipated films set to release during the Pongal festival next year. Directed by S Shankar, the film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Recently, actor Srikanth spoke about his experience working on the movie and addressed the possibility of a sequel. He shared that from the very first day, Shankar made him feel comfortable on set. As for a potential sequel, Srikanth confirmed that Game Changer is a standalone film, with no plans to extend the story beyond this movie. Shankar, who has dedicated three years to perfecting this project, reportedly does not wish to expand the narrative further. Srikanth expressed confidence in the director’s return to form, stating, "No. I think Game Changer is a standalone single-part movie. Shankar’s recent movies might have disappointed, but he has never failed as a director." He also stated, "Once the prosthetics were done and I got into the look, I felt confident I could do justice to the role. Working with Shankar garu is a dream for many, and I consider myself fortunate to have such a significant role in his film.” ‘Game Changer’ Song ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Romantic Track Is Dreamy and Vibrant (Watch Video).

Game Changer Pre-Release In America?

In addition to the film's growing anticipation, a grand pre-release event for Game Changer is being planned in America on December 21. The event will feature the film's stars, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, along with director Sukumar, who is also part of the upcoming RC17 film.

Srikanth Talks About Ram Charan

Srikanth also opened up about Ram Charan's film choices and his mature roles. He shared, "Whatever he has been doing now are matured characters, be it Rangasthalam or RRR. Both his characters in ‘Game Changer’ are performance-oriented roles. Playing the Appanna character in this movie is very challenging." ‘Game Changer’: Ram Charan Walks Barefoot As He Heads to Lucknow for the Teaser Launch of S Shankar’s Upcoming Telugu Film; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Meanwhile, Game Changer will hit the big screens on January 10, 2025.

