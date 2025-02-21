Get Set Baby, the Malayalam film starring Unni Mukundan, hit the big screens on Friday (February 21). The comedy-drama, directed by Vinod Govind and produced by Sajiv Soman and Sunil Jain under the banners of Skada Cinemas and Kingsmen Productions, also features Nikhila Vimal, Chemban, Shyam Mohan and Vinod Jose in key roles. Early reviews shared online indicate a positive response from netizens, and now critics who have watched the movie have shared their verdict. Unni Mukundan’s ‘Get Set Baby’ To Be Distributed by Aashirvad Cinemas in Kerala; Actor Expresses Gratitude to Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor.

After an impressive performance in the action-thriller Marco, expectations from Unni Mukundan skyrocketed. However, going by the majority of reviews, it seems the Mollywood star fell short of expectations. A critic called out the actor's "amateurish and artificial" performance as the reason behind the film's shortcomings. However, they said that leading lady Nikhila Vimal did justice to her character in the movie. Check their reviews below.

OTTPlay: "The main reason Get-Set Baby flounders is because of its wafer-thin plot, which essentially is about a renowned IVF specialist who refuses to believe that he has infertility issues. It’s not to say that the movie doesn’t have any good moments. It does, but they come too late – when Dr Arjun understands the importance of his duty as a doctor and when he has to make an important choice that ruins his reputation, which he was trying to protect all along. Even if you are in the mood for a breezy family drama, this Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal-starrer is neither pregnant with emotions nor laughs."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Get Set Baby’:

The Indian Express: "The movie also sheds light on the unfair and unrealistic societal expectations placed on men and how a heteronormative society still equates masculinity with the ability to reproduce and how quickly one can do so. Although the film is set in largely endearing environments, the vibrancy and charm in its premise are missing in its execution. Not only does the storytelling feel outdated, but the scenes unfold as disjointed, half-baked segments that fail to come together cohesively."

Lensmen Reviews: "Get-Set Baby, the latest Vinay Govind film starring Unni Mukundan, is a drama that switches between the professional and personal life of its hero. Vinay Govind wishes to keep the movie in that warm and feel-good space. Initially, the film is about a good doctor who wants to do better in life. The problem is that because of this jump from one aspect to another, we are not getting enough time to understand this character, and that leads to us not feeling for him when he is at an all-time low. But the script written by Anoop Ravindran and YV Rajesh is trying too many things on a superficial level, and the audience will find it difficult to root for the hero." ‘Get-Set Baby’: Makers Unveil First Look Poster of Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal’s Upcoming Comedy-Drama on Doctors' Day 2024 (View Pic).

