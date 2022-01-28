One of the most-awaited Telugu films Good Luck Sakhi released in theatres today (January 28). Starring Keerthy Suresh as the lead along with Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu, the movie happens to be a sports romantic comedy. Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the story of the flick revolves around Sakhi (Keerthy) who supposedly brings bad luck to everyone. The posters and trailer of the movie were impressive and so a lot is expected from the flick. Just in case, you are planning to watch it, here's a quick review roundup of Good Luck Sakhi. Good Luck Sakhi Trailer: Keerthy Suresh’s Telugu Film About a Shooter and Her Journey of Chasing Good Luck Looks Entertaining (Watch Video).

TOI: "Keerthy does a good job of essaying Sakhi, you can see she gave the film her all. Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu, plus Rahul Ramakrishna remain as dependable as always. If only Good Luck Sakhi had something coherent to back them up. We know by now that Nagesh Kukunoor can do way better."

The Hindu: "If the story had more depth, it could have been another Iqbal — an underdog story of small town aspirations and triumph against all odds. But it falls way short. Kukunoor’s Telugu debut film could have been so much more." Keerthy Suresh Nails The Hook Step Of Naatu Naatu Song With Ram Charan At Good Luck Sakhi Pre-Release Event (Watch Video). Watch Trailer: Pinkvilla: "The film takes a swipe at regional chauvinism and misogynistic attitudes. That's the only element that works. Otherwise, 'Good Luck Sakhi' is riddled with old-fashioned characters and characterizations." Great Andhra: "Even in bad films, we get to see one or two entertaining sequences. But “Good Luck Sakhi” doesn’t offer any such. The best part of the movie is its crisp runtime. In a nutshell, “Good Luck Sakhi” is boring. Those who watched the film like us are the ones who are running with bad luck." So, after reading the above not-so-positive reviews, are you still going to watch Good Luck Sakhi? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

