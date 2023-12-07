Hi Nanna, stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur, in the lead roles alongside Jayaram, child artiste Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi, Priyadarshi Pulikonda among others. The film directed debutant Shouryuv has hit the big screens today and it has opened to mixed response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this romantic drama in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Hi Nanna’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Hi Nanna has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Hi Nanna Song ‘Idhe Idhe’: The Fifth Single From Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Film Is a Soothing Love Ballad by Musician-Singer Hesham Abdul Wahab (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Hi Nanna Below:

Apart from Hi Nanna, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Animal, Sam Bahadur, Squid Game – The Challenge among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

