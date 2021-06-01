Jagame Thandhiram trailer is out and fans can't stop watching it on loop. It has everything Dhanush followers love to see their favourite actor do. From what we understood, the film is about a small-time gangster from Madurai who is hired for a job in London by an Englishman goon. But Dhanush desires to be a raging Tamil gangster on the streets of London. The trailer has several moments that left us wanting more. Let us tell you five of the most interesting ones. Jagame Thandhiram Trailer: Dhanush And Aishwarya Lekshmi's Gangster Movie Goes All Guns Blazing From Tamil Nadu To London (Watch Video)

#The irony of truth

One of the characters in the trailer says that just telling the truth is not enough, people need to be convinced that this is the truth. Truer words have never been spoken because it's the truth which today needs a louder voice rather than a lie

Jagame Thandhiram trailer (Photo credit: YouTube)

#Ye Dhanush, yeh inke guns hai, aur ye inki pawri ho rahi hai

Dhanush perhaps becomes the goon that he wishes to be but then there are always those who point their guns at you. What a killer capture!

Jagame Thandhiram trailer (Photo credit: YouTube)

#Rajinikanth laugh?

Dhanush reminded us so much of Rajinikanth from Kabali with his laughter here. Quite a goosebumps-inducing moment!

Jagame Thandhiram trailer (Photo credit: YouTube)

#The F-bomb

Dhanush goes all bang with the F-bomb and we like it!

Jagame Thandhiram trailer (Photo credit: YouTube)

#My world!

Dhanush claiming his right in London...what a high!

Jagame Thandhiram trailer (Photo credit: YouTube)

It is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Jagame Thandhiram also stars James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George. The film will stream on Netflix from June 18 onwards.

