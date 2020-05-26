John Abraham to Remake Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Here’s How You Can Watch the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam Film Online on Amazon Prime

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles, is getting a remake in Hindi language. Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham has confirmed that he has acquired the remake rights and the film would be produced under the banner of JA Entertainment. This Malayalam movie, which was released on February 7, 2020, turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. This film was written and directed by Sachy and this was his second directorial project after Anarkali, which also had Prithviraj and Biju in the lead. John Abraham to Remake Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Bollywood.

There were many who rushed to watch this Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the day it hit the theatres. In case you missed watching this movie in cinema halls, you could watch it right away on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Yes, this film is now available online. The subscription cost of Amazon Prime is priced at Rs 999 per year. The Prime Video service can be used in smartphones, TVs and laptops. Sidharth Malhotra in Hindi Remake of Thadam! Here’s Where You Can Watch the Original Film Starring Arun Vijay.

Watch The Trailer Of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Below:

Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around two men who clash against each other over a small issue. Koshy Kurien is a wealthy ex-havildar and also politically well connected. Koshy (who is drunk, seated in his car’s backseat) is on his way to Ooty with his driver via the Attappadi route where alcohol is strictly prohibited and there they come across an honest, tough sub-inspector Ayyapan Nair. The fallout between the two characters start right from here and its gets worse because of their egos . It’s an intriguing action thriller, with no hero and no villain, but just two characters who drag each other into a battle and turn things more chaotic for each other.

Talking about the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the makers are yet to announce the names of the actors who would be roped in to play the lead roles. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.