Onam 2020 must have been a low-key affair unlike earlier times owing to the ongoing global crisis. Traditionally, we’ll see large gatherings in public places and many cultural activities been organised on this auspicious occasion. But this time, be it the commoners or celebs or personalities from other fields, everyone celebrated Onam in a minimal manner. Some of them had the traditional family gathering and one among was Keerthy Suresh. Keerthy Suresh Celebrates Her Parents’ Wedding Anniversary! Here’s Looking at G Suresh Kumar and Menaka’s Wonderful Throwback Pics.

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh celebrated Onam with her family members. She has shared some beautiful snaps of the fun-filled family gathering on social media. She can been enjoying the moment with her parents, G Suresh Kumar and Menaka, and other family members. She has also given a glimpse of the sadya that was prepared for Onam and it looks mouthwatering. Keerthy looked stunning in the traditional kasavu saree that she teamed with a red blouse. If you haven’t seen Keerthy’s Onam celebration pics yet, you got to check them out right away! Onam 2020: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly And Others Wish Fans ‘Onam Ashamsakal’ On Twitter.

Family Gathering For Onam 2020

Onasadya

The Cutie Paws

Gorgeous Keerthy Suresh

Aren’t the pics from the Onam celebration looking fantastic? On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has amazing projects lined up and they are Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe and Rang De. It is also said that she would be seen as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

