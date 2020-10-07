Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have worked together in the past and their projects have been a huge hit at the box office. They are indeed one of the most popular actor – director combo of Tollywood. Fans have always look forward to their projects, and looks like there is going to be something special for the movie buffs. Mahesh Babu has dropped hint at a possible collaboration with his ‘good friend and brilliant filmmaker’ Trivikram Srinivas happening soon. Mahesh Babu to Play Double Role in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Mahesh Babu has shared a BTS video from the sets of Khaleja that has completed 10 years of its release today. He has not only thanked Trivikram Srinivas for the wonderful opportunity, but even dropped hint about a possible collaboration. He wrote, “Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon”. NTR 30 Confirmed! Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR Are Coming Together for Their Second Movie.

Khaleja Turns 10

Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/X1aPwTGpEF — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 7, 2020

Regarding Khaleja, this film also featured Anushka Shetty as the lead actress. This was the second film between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after Athadu. It also marked the former’s return after a gap of three years. The performance of the star cast, narration and direction were all praised by critics and fans. One just cannot wait to see Mahesh and Trivikram teaming up all over again!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).