South Actress Khushbu Shocked to Know Movie Theatres In Georgia Are Reopening Next Week (Read Tweet)

The ongoing crisis has not only affected lives of people around the world, but it has also had a great impact on the economy. But no matter what, safety comes first and hence, it was ordered that all theatres should be closed down and all the shooting and other production work should be stalled until further notice. The authorities battling against the novel coronavirus wants individuals to avoid mass or social gathering and hence the theatres and malls had to be shut. Governor Brian Kemp announced that the movie theatres in Georgia could be reopened as soon as next week, which is from April 27. This update has left not only the commoners shocked, but even south actress Khushbu is shocked to know on what just happened. Vin Diesel's Bloodshot To Release Online With Theatres Shut Down Due To COVID-19 Pandemic.

It is said that following strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements the movie theatres are permitted to be reopened and function as per the mandates. Several industry experts shared this update on their Twitter handle and one among was Chennai-based industry expert, Ramesh Bala. South actress Khushbu was totally shocked to learn about it and she responded saying as, “WTH!!! SERIOUSLY???? HAVE THEY GONE NUTS???” Nagpur Police Starts Showing Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji at Open Theatres in Shelter Homes to Help Decrease Anxiety in Residents.

Subject to specific social distancing & sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs & restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27. We'll release more information in the next few days. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

In Georgia, as of late Monday, 19,399 coronavirus cases have been reported and the death toll is 775. The details of other business in Georgia that could also be reopened would reportedly be finalised later this week.