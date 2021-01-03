KP Balu was a popular producer of Tamil Cinema. Known for bankrolling some of the hit Kollywood projects under his home banner KP Films, Balu breathed his last on the night of January 1. It was saddening to hear about his sudden demise. The producer was reportedly undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Chennai. He died after suffering a heart attack. R Sarathkumar, Venkat Prabhu and many other near and dear ones from the industry have extended their heartfelt condolences. Naranipuzha Shanavas, Director Of Sufiyum Sujathayum, Passes Away.

R Sarath Kumar wrote, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry.”

Venkat Prabhu mentioned, “An amazing human being!! miss u uncle!! #kbfilms #balu #rip #chinnathambi my deepest condolences to the family.” Kola Bhaskar, Film Editor Of Thalapathy Vijay’s Pokkiri, Passes Away.

According to a report in ETimes, the last rites of KP Balu took place on January 2 morning at the E-Cemetery in Besant Nagar, Chennai. The veteran producer had bankrolled some of the hit films such as Chinnathambi, Panchalankurichi, and many others. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and all near and dear ones.

