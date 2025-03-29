After earning approximately INR 67 crore worldwide in its opening days, it was hardly surprising that L2: Empuraan crossed the INR 100 crore mark globally within just two days. Mohanlal took to social media to announce this impressive milestone that is certainly a cause for celebration for Malayalam Cinema. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also has an extended cameo in the film, L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. 'L2: Empuraan' Opens to Packed Theatres Amid Political Controversy.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saikumar, Jerome Flynn, Abhimanyu Singh, Sukant Goel, and Kishore, among others. Made on a reported budget of INR 180 crore, as confirmed by producer Gokulam Gopalan, L2: Empuraan needs to gross around INR 300 crore worldwide to be considered a hit.

L2: Empuraan has had a phenomenal start at the box office, shattering multiple records along the way. Here are 10 major box office records that the movie has broken so far both in India and overseas:

Box Office Records Set by 'L2: Empuraan'

1. Highest Opening for a Malayalam Film Worldwide

2. First Malayalam Film to Cross INR 50 Crore (WW) on Day 1

3. Highest Opening for a Malayalam Film in Kerala

4. Highest Opening for a Malayalam Film in India

67 CRORES 🙏🥵🥵🥵#Empuraan Day 1 Worldwide Gross Collection — 67 Crores 🥵🙏🔥 Domestic - 23.87 Crores (Kerala - 14.07 Crores) Overseas - 43.10 Crores ALL TIME RECORD in MOLLYWOOD HISTORY 🔥 (Previous record Marakkar Day 1 - 20.40 Crores)..!! LALETTAN SAMBHAVAM in the… pic.twitter.com/48Of3pxVrT — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 28, 2025

5. Fastest Malayalam Film to Reach INR 100 Crore (in Two Days)

The Cicada himself. #L2E #Empuraan surpasses 100 crore at the box office worldwide in less than 48 hours, setting new benchmarks in cinematic history. A heartfelt thanks to all of you for being part of this extraordinary success! Your love and support made this possible. pic.twitter.com/SoGeHClLY2 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 28, 2025

6. Fastest Malayalam Film to Gross USD 1 Million in North America

7. Highest Single-Day Grosser for an Indian Film in the UK, Ireland, and Germany

The buzz is global, and the love from international audiences is overwhelming! Thank you for the incredible support! 🙏🏼 Let's keep the momentum going! 🚀#Mohanlal #Empuraan #EmpuraanFever #PrithvirakSukumaran pic.twitter.com/zdfUkgi10Y — RFT Films (@FilmsRft) March 28, 2025

8. Highest Single-Day Grosser for an Indian Film in the Middle East

9. Biggest Single-Language Opener Ever in Australia

The curtain rises on a new era in Australian cinema. Biggest Single Language Opener Ever. A performance for the ages.#L2E #Empuraan in theatres worldwide! Malayalam | Tamil | Hindi | Kannada | Telugu pic.twitter.com/08P5IBTyfj — Aashirvad Cinemas (@aashirvadcine) March 28, 2025

10. Biggest Indian Opener in New Zealand

What Worked for 'L2: Empuraan'?

Aside from being the highly anticipated sequel to a fan-favourite blockbuster that ended on a high note, L2: Empuraan benefited from relentless hype, both from the production team and dedicated fans. Ever since the sequel was officially announced, excitement around the film continued to grow, and Prithviraj ensured that the scale of the production matched sky-high expectations. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel.

The film also found itself at the centre of controversy due to its depiction of Hindu extremism, which drew criticism from right-wing groups. However, rather than hurting the film’s prospects, the controversy only fuelled further buzz and intrigue.

The real challenge now lies in whether L2: Empuraan can sustain its momentum in the coming weeks. While its initial success is undeniable, the film has received highly mixed reviews, with even neutral audiences expressing dissatisfaction with the screenplay. Whether it continues its record-breaking run or sees a drop in numbers remains to be seen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).