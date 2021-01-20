Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Lucifer is a remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film of the same name. It was recently confirmed that director Mohan Raja will be helming the film. And now it has been confirmed that ace music composer Thaman S is also onboard for this film. The popular music composer took to social media and confirmed about it. Lucifer Telugu Remake Starring Chiranjeevi To Be Helmed By Thani Oruvan Director Mohan Raja!

Thaman S’ post on being roped in as the music composer for Lucifer Telugu remake read, “A biggest dream for Any Composer It’s My Turn to Show My love towards Our #BOSS Shri #MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets gaaru & My dear brother @jayam_mohanraja Here we begin our musical journey for #lucifer ( TEL ) !! Godbless”. As soon as Thaman shared this big news, fans were thrilled and started dropping comments citing how the background score and songs of this upcoming film would be fantastic.

A biggest dream for Any Composer 🎧 It’s My Turn to Show My love towards Our #BOSS 🖤 Shri #MEGASTAR ✊@KChiruTweets gaaru & My dear brother @jayam_mohanraja Here we begin our musical journey for #lucifer ( TEL ) !! 🏆🎧💪🏼 Godbless ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Sktc0auRsi — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 20, 2021

Thaman S has composed the BGM or songs for the some of the recently released films such as Miss India, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and many others. Some of his upcoming projects include Sooryavanshi (Hindi), Vakeel Saab (Telugu), Kaduva (Malayalam), among others. Lucifer Telugu remake would be jointly produced under NVR Cinema and Konidela Production Company banners.

