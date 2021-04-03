Actress Seerat Kapoor, who makes her Bollywood debut in the Naseeruddin Shah-Tusshar Kapoor thriller Maarich, celebrates her birthday on Saturday. She says the year has been a roller coaster of surprises despite the pandemic. Seerat has made a mark in Telugu cinema with her roles in films such as Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma and, more recently, Krishna And His Leela, talks of unconditional positivity on her special day. Telugu Actress Seerat Kapoor Speaks Up About How COVID-19 Lockdown Affected Her Sleep Cycle.

"This year has been a roller coaster of surprises. Every opportunity helped me learn and find my own origin. From work to people and relationships, each sphere encouraged me to broaden my horizon and see things from a fresh perspective," Seerat tells IANS. The birthday girl thanked her fans for all the support. Irul Review: Twitterati Calls Fahadh Fasil, Soubin Shahir And Darshana Rajendra's Suspense Thriller 'A Failed Good Attempt'.

"I am grateful for the unconditional love and positivity you have tirelessly blessed my way. With the strength of the right kind of support, I have been able to release and confront experiences feeling absolutely liberated, moments before I am born again! I thank my fans, the media, The South and The Bollywood Film industry for sharing with me memories of a lifetime! I hold them in my heart dearly," says the actress.

