Irul's trailer got everyone excited. The suspense thriller had Fahad Fasil plotting murders, Darshana Rajendra trying to escape her fate and Soubin Shahir giving weird symbols. The trick editing of the trailer added much to the ensuing drama on the screen. The movie hit Netflix at the midnight and since then fans have been pouring in their disappointment about the film. While they applauded the theme, many found its sketchy writing ruining the experience completely There were also those who called it outright terrible. Irul Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran’s Fantastic Performances Stand Out in This Edgy Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive)

Irul also received mixed to negative reviews. Critics are highly upset about it being more about style and less about substance. Many unanswered questions and convenient storyline bothered them as well. Check out some of the reactions from Twitter here...

Some advice that may work...

And the memes begin...

What a drag but good acting!

Written flaws

When just good actors aren't enough...

The feeling of emptiness

Irul is the directorial debut of Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and is streaming on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).