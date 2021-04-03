Irul's trailer got everyone excited. The suspense thriller had Fahad Fasil plotting murders, Darshana Rajendra trying to escape her fate and Soubin Shahir giving weird symbols. The trick editing of the trailer added much to the ensuing drama on the screen. The movie hit Netflix at the midnight and since then fans have been pouring in their disappointment about the film. While they applauded the theme, many found its sketchy writing ruining the experience completely There were also those who called it outright terrible. Irul Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran’s Fantastic Performances Stand Out in This Edgy Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive)

Irul also received mixed to negative reviews. Critics are highly upset about it being more about style and less about substance. Many unanswered questions and convenient storyline bothered them as well. Check out some of the reactions from Twitter here...

One-time watchable, gets predictable at the climax..could have worked better if Fahadh and Soubin Shahir's roles were swapped.. #Irul — Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) April 3, 2021

Watched #Irul on @NetflixIndia Wonderful cinematography. Just another day for Fahadh & Soubin in the world of extremely good acting! Disappointed with the ending and the drag, but a good watch anyway!! — Abhishek Hugar (@Abhishek_Hugar) April 3, 2021

#Irul (2021) A thief, A crime novel writer & A lawyer stuck at a home in night when it's heavily raining outside There is a dead body in the basement of the home One among (theif & writer) the two is the killer & what happened that night Lot of flaws in writing still decent pic.twitter.com/tcolYtL3ev — நெட்வொர்க் நாடோடி (@gypsy_online2) April 3, 2021

I don't know about you but #Irul was terrible. That script was unsalvageable even with the most brilliant of performers. — Rahul Srinivas (@whizkidd) April 3, 2021

#Irul A twist or a shock-ending would have done justice to the casting, the set up and the build up. A gift box within a gift box within a gift box leads to an empty box. — Sivakumar S R (@SRSiva) April 3, 2021

Irul is the directorial debut of Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and is streaming on Netflix.

