Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara's This Playful Video is Too Cute!

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu's family moments are always loved by the fans. The star of the Telugu film industry has not just acquired the sea of fans through his on-screen persona, but also through his off-screen behaviour. The handsome hunk is often found celebrating little moments with his kid and wife-actress, Namrata Shirodkar. In the latest video, posted on the official Instagram account of daughter Sitara, he is seen making her laugh by singing in a squeaky voice. Mahesh Babu Shares Adorable Pics With Daughter Sitara, Says ‘Building Memories One Step at a Time’.

The star is seen playing with his daughter, using a stuffed toy. He sings 'I will never let you go' in a funny manner. His daughter cannot control her laughter and even tries to tell him something in a gibberish manner. The father-daughter moment is simply a too cute to miss! Check out the video below.

Mahesh Babu and Sitara

View this post on Instagram Nana sings for me 🥰🥰🥰 #funtimes @urstrulymahesh A post shared by SitaraGhattamaneni (@sitaraghattamaneni) on May 15, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT

The actor earlier shared the snaps of his daughter and him, showing how they are killing time in quarantine. He wrote, "Building memories one step at a time... #StayHomeStaySafe #QuarantineHome #lockdown @sitaraghattamaneni." On the professional front, his fans are awaiting a big announcement from his end this month. He was last seen in the super successful film titled as Sarileru Neekevvaru. Post this flick, he is reportedly collaborating with SS Rajamouli for his next. It will be for the first time that the fans will get to see these two gems of Tollywood work together, if the report turns out to be true.