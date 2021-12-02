Marakkar: Arabbikadalinte Simham is a grand period action spectacle directed by Priyadarshan, that is coming to our theatres winning three National Awards. With Mohanlal playing the lead role and a huge supporting cast stacked with very popular names like Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal among others, Marakkar sails to our theatres with humongous expectations. This is a movie that deserves to be watched on the big screen, which doesn't mean it is bereft of flaws. Marakkar Teaser 3: Visuals Of Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier Starrer Look Spectacular (Watch Video).

The first half of Marakkar shows the early life of Kunjali Marakkar the IV, as a young man belonging to a clan of warriors who have fought the Portuguese bravely and how he becomes a fugitive and later the Robin Hood for the poor, because of a massacre in his family. While Pranav plays a younger Kunjali, Mohanlal comes in the latter half of the pre-interval portions in the same role. Pranav brings unbridled energy into the role, while Mohanlal tunes in his versatility in the more massy scenes. Marakkar Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Epic Warfare Film Helmed By Priyadarshan Receives Positive Response From Twitterati.

Watch The Trailer Of Marakkar Below:

However, the true hero of Marakkar: Arabbikadalinte Simham is the visual department. The kind of grandiose visuals that you see in this movie is something you would have never witnessed in Malayalam cinema. Nearly every scene feels exquisite, especially the naval battle scenes. Where Marakkar falters in the grand vision that Priyadarshan has for this period drama, is in its storytelling and editing. The screenplay lags big time, and still some plot developments feel rushed into. Among the supporting cast, only a couple like Siddique, Hareesh Peradi and Arjun Sarja are making a better impression, at least till now. It also marks the last screen appearance of the beloved Nedumudi Venu, who passed away earlier this year.

That's what we feel about the first half of Marakkar. Do watch this space for our complete review which hopefully will also leave us more impressed with the movie.

