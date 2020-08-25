Malayalam actress Miya George is all set to tie the knot with businessman Ashwin Philip. The news of her wedding was out and reports hinted at her engagement with her fiance. However, the actress was yet to confirm the same from her side. Finally, the Oru Small Family star shared this good news with fans by posting her engagement pictures. Needless to say, they are wonderful! Malayalam Actress Miya George and Ashwin Philip to Get Married in September?.

In the caption of her Instagram post, the 28-year-old beauty wrote, "Our dream Betrothal was held at Palai with the artistic help of @labelmdesigner Reception decor & arrangements by team @labelmsignatureweddings_ Photos by @studio360byplanj." Miya looked beautiful in a pink floral lehenga curated by Label'M designer. She kept her make up glossy and wore a studded delicate necklace. Her hair was styled in a wavy way. Check out the beautiful snaps below.

Miya and Ashwin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miya (@meet_miya) on Aug 24, 2020 at 6:51am PDT

Speaking of the professional ventures, she will be soon seen in Vikram's upcoming Tamil film, Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Apart from that, she is also set to feature in Malayalam film, Kanmanilla. But for now, the fans are most excited about her wedding pictures already! Stay tuned for updates.

