Famous Malayalam actress Miya George got married to her beau Ashwin Philip on September 12. The duo tied the knot at Kochi's St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica and pictures from their wedding ceremony are all over social media. The ceremony was solemnised by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and the couple ensured that they followed all social distancing protocols. Getting married amid the pandemic wasn't a very easy decision for the couple but they preferred going ahead with their original date nonetheless. Miya George And Ashwin Philip Engagement: Malayalam Actress Shares Gorgeous Pics From The Ceremony (View Pics).

Miya and Ashwin's wedding was attended by only 20 guests. The invitation was extended to only a handful of close friends and family members. Miya looked radiant in her off-white, high neck wedding gown and its intricate lace detailing was its major highlight. Before their wedding, the couple had organised a ‘madhuramveppu’ ceremony and the bride wore a traditional Kerala saree for it. Their wedding will be followed by a reception though it is unclear if the couple will decide to host it immediately or probably a month later when things will further calm down in the state.

Check Out her Wedding Pics

Coming to Miya's work front, the actress will be next seen in Vikram's Cobra. The movie directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu also stars KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).