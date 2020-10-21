Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are all set to be featured together in the upcoming flick Radhe Shyam. It was in early July when the makers had shared the first poster of the lead pair and fans were bowled over seeing the duo’s chemistry. Their onscreen chemistry looked totally magical that was set against the backdrop of Italy. The shooting of the film has taken at various locations such as Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. It had to be suspended in March owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The team of Radhe Shyam recently resumed the shooting of the film in Italy and lead actress Pooja Hegde shared a video talking about #RadheShyamSurprise. Prabhas 20 First Look: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Film Is Titled Radhe Shyam! (View Pic).

Pooja Hegde has shared a video from the sets of Radhe Shyam. She has revealed that the makers are going to share a big surprise today (October 21) for all fans. The actress says, “Hi guys! So I’m on the set of Radhe Shyam and we have a bug surprise coming in for you.” Well, we wonder what that big surprise is ahead of superstar Prabhas’ birthday that is on October 23. Beats of Radhe Shyam: First Motion Poster of Prabhas' Next to Release on His Birthday!

Pooja Hegde On #RadheShyamSurprise

The makers have shared that the ‘Radhe Shyam Surprise’ would be dropped online at 11:31am. Well, we just cannot wait to see it! Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film’s music will be composed by Justin Prabhakaran. This romantic drama will be produced under the banners of UV Creations and T-Series.

