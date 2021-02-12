The makers of Radhe Shyam have always managed to drop a sweet treat for its fans and they have done it once again! We all know that the teaser of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming romantic drama would be released on February 14, on Valentine’s Day. So ahead of unveiling the teaser, the makers have shared a glimpse of Prabhas and he looks uber stylish in this brand new poster. Radhe Shyam Teaser, Starring Prabhas And Pooja Hegde, To Be Released On Valentine’s Day?

The poster of Radhe Shyam shows Prabhas aka Vikramaditya dressed in a casual avatar. He has sported striped black pant and a light brown coloured shirt. He is seen walking on the footpath and there’s maple leaves all around. This poster gives vintage vibes and we just cannot wait to watch the teaser. Fans who are also thriller about Radhe Shyam teaser are using the hashtag #14FebWithRS and trending it on Twitter. While sharing this poster, the makers captioned it as, “Love is in the air! Get ready to get a glimpse of #RadheShyam on 14th Feb at 9.18 AM! #14FebWithRS Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja.” Radhe Shyam: Mithoon Roped in for Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s Film, But He is Not The Only Composer to Belt the Romantic Tunes (Read Deets).

Glimpse Of Radhe Shyam

Love is in the air! 💕 Get ready to get a glimpse of #RadheShyam on 14th Feb at 9.18 AM! ☺️ #14FebWithRS Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/RfwH06WB92 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) February 12, 2021

Valentine’s Day is indeed the perfect time to launch the teaser of Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is produced under the banner of UV Creations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).