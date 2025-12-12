Veteran actor Kamal Haasan celebrated '75 years of a remarkable life and 50 years of legendary cinema' as superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older on Friday. PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Rajinikanth As He Turns 75, Says 'His Performances Have Captivated Generations and Have Earned Extensive Admiration'.

Haasan took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped a photo of the two legends twinning in black.

View Kamal Haasan's Post:

75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth. pic.twitter.com/4Lx5m7zfFw — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2025

Wishing Thalaiva on his birthday, Haasan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth (sic)."

Two of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema, Haasan and Rajinikanth, have collaborated on numerous projects in multiple languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, over the years.

They first came together for the 1975 outing Apoorva Raagangal, after which they were seen together in several releases including Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum, Ninaithale Inikkum, Anthuleni Katha, Moondru Mudichu", Avargal, Thappu Thalangal, Ninaithale Inikkum, Thillu Mullu, Illamai Oonjaladukirathu, Aadu Puli Aatam, Alladinum Arputha Vilakkakum, Aval Appadithen, Vayasu Pilichindi, Natchathiram, Pathinaru Vayathinile, and Thayillamal Nannilai.

Both Haasan and Rajinikanth were also seen making a guest appearance in the movies Natchathiram, Saranam Ayyappa and Uruvangal Maralam.

Rajinikanth did a cameo appearance in Haasan's Apoorva Raagangal, Thayillamal Nannilai, and Geraftaar, whereas Hassan guest appeared in Thalaiva's Anthuleni Katha, Thappu Thalangal, Thillu Mullu.

The movie buffs love to see the two legends together on screen.

Wishes have been pouring in from all sides for the superstar on his 75th birthday.

Dhanush, who was married to Rajinikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, took to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote, "Happy birthday thalaiva," followed by folded hands, star-struck, smiling face with sunglasses, and red heart emojis. Rajinikanth Birthday: Dhanush Pens Heartfelt Wish for His Former Father-in-Law on Social Media (View Post).

Actor Jackie Shroff's birthday wish for Rajinikanth included a picture posing with the superstar on the micro-blogging site, along with the Kaavaalaa track from the 2023 film Jailer as the background score.

