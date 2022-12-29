Rashmika Mandanna is clearly not winning over her South fans these days, first when her comments on Kannada cinema irked her Kannada fans and now a new video has created a new controversy for her. Rashmika is soon to be seen in her next Bollywood movie, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and during the launch event of a romantic song in the film, a video has gone viral of her talking about how she perceives Bollywood music, which she associates with romantic songs, and South songs, which she mentions has mass masala and item numbers. Sidharth, standing next to her even jokes that they all have seen "Saami Saami" (from Pushpa), and she ends up laughing in embarrassment. Rashmika Mandanna Pens Note on Things ‘Troubling’ Her, Says ‘I Have Been on the Receiving End of a Lot of Hate’.

The clip has gone viral now and her South fans are annoyed that she is just restricting the South genre music to masala songs and item numbers. Their point gets validated when her romantic songs from movies like Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade were also big hits. Also in Pushpa, the soft melody "Srivalli" was also a major hit just like the other two item songs in the film - "Oo Antava" and "Saami". Varisu: Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her Million Dollar Smile As She Poses With Thalapathy Vijay at the Film’s Audio Launch, Pic Goes Viral.

Meanwhile the actress is yet to respond to her new controversy. We will update the story, once Rashmika posts her take on her comments at the event.

 

