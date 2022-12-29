Rashmika Mandanna is clearly not winning over her South fans these days, first when her comments on Kannada cinema irked her Kannada fans and now a new video has created a new controversy for her. Rashmika is soon to be seen in her next Bollywood movie, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and during the launch event of a romantic song in the film, a video has gone viral of her talking about how she perceives Bollywood music, which she associates with romantic songs, and South songs, which she mentions has mass masala and item numbers. Sidharth, standing next to her even jokes that they all have seen "Saami Saami" (from Pushpa), and she ends up laughing in embarrassment. Rashmika Mandanna Pens Note on Things ‘Troubling’ Her, Says ‘I Have Been on the Receiving End of a Lot of Hate’.

The clip has gone viral now and her South fans are annoyed that she is just restricting the South genre music to masala songs and item numbers. Their point gets validated when her romantic songs from movies like Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade were also big hits. Also in Pushpa, the soft melody "Srivalli" was also a major hit just like the other two item songs in the film - "Oo Antava" and "Saami". Varisu: Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her Million Dollar Smile As She Poses With Thalapathy Vijay at the Film’s Audio Launch, Pic Goes Viral.

Check Out the Viral Clip Below:

#RashmikaMandanna has attained a special talent to piss off her previous fan base once she shifts to a different city. Bangalore/Hyderabad/Mumbai. Brands South as Masala & Item Songs! But She got her Initial Hits with Romantic Dramas, Blockbuster Music both in Kannada &Telugu. pic.twitter.com/p855JUBd6T — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) December 28, 2022

Check Out the Reactions of Her South Fans Who Are Clearly Not Happy With Her Comments:

Putting Out a Twitter Thread to Remind the Actress

A thread of South melody for you 🫶🏻 @iamRashmika : pic.twitter.com/JuvOhj6ol6 — Troy 🇦🇷 (@Troy__Story) December 28, 2022

"Seriously?"

Songs from South films are all about mass masala, dance numbers & item songs, seriously @iamRashmika? pic.twitter.com/2ePzikokSj — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) December 28, 2022

"Don't Forget Your Roots"

Finally Telugu people understood why RM is a big name for controversy in Karnataka / to Kannadigas.#RashmikaMandanna don't forget your roots. This isn't the first time for us & This is definitely the first time for others in south industry. https://t.co/EoJBkngmST — Akhil Venkatesh (@AkhilVenkatesh9) December 28, 2022

"Forgot the Best Melody"

#RashmikaMandanna negative comments on South Indian songs. She did best romantic and melody songs in #chalo #kirakparty #VARISU movie's but how she forgot about the best Melody and romantic she did in South and only remembered masala songs. @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/LyDJjyAqxi — Get All Talkies (@GetAllTalkies) December 29, 2022

"Downgrading Our South Industry"

After #RashmikaMandanna Got Chance To Act In Bollywood, Now She Is Blaming And Downgrading Our South Industry! She Did The Same Thing To #Kannada Industry When She Got Offer In #TFI. What An Woman🙏🤮 Moral: Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater!#Yash19 #Kichcha46 #Salaar #RRR2 pic.twitter.com/tCqzARPR7X — Box Office - South India (@BoSouthIndia) December 28, 2022

Anyway, ICYMI, here's the Mission Majnu romantic song, "Rabba Janda":

Meanwhile the actress is yet to respond to her new controversy. We will update the story, once Rashmika posts her take on her comments at the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2022 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).