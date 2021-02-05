SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is one of the most anticipated projects down South. Another major highlight of the movie is that it will star Ram Charan and Jr NTR in one frame. From the time the regional film was announced, fans are on cloud nine. That's not it, as the flick also has a surprise for Bollywood fans as it'll see Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in it. All in all, RRR is packed with a solid punch. Now, the latest we hear is that this period drama has been getting whopping offers from exhibitors across India for its theatrical rights. Boney Kapoor Upset With SS Rajamouli Over 'RRR' Clashing With 'Maidaan' at Box Office, Calls It ‘Unethical’.

"The RRR team has received offers from Independent distributors from different territories of Southern states which amounts to Rs 348 crore. It’s going to be the biggest deal in the history of Telugu cinema, defeating the pre-release business of Bahubali 2, which had collected approximately Rs 215 crore from the South speaking states," a trade source said to Pinkvilla. RRR: Jr NTR's Heroine Olivia Morris’ First Look As Jennifer Is Enchanting!

This 348 crore offer is only for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam version, whereas the Hindi one will be released by AA Films (Anil Thadani) on a commission basis, adds the portal. Also, the report further elaborates that the Hindi version is mostly valued around Rs 100 crore whereas the overseas rights of RRR have already been sold to Phars Films for a huge sum of Rs 70 crore. Now, if you total everything, it means that film has already earned Rs 500 crore before its release. Huge! Olivia Morris Plays Jennifer In SS Rajamouli's RRR; Here's What We Know About Her.

Further, the portal also mentions the bifurcation of the theatrical rights and it reads - Andhra Pradesh: Rs 165 crore, Nizam: Rs 75 crore, Tamil Nadu: Rs 48 crore, Karnataka: Rs 45 crore, Kerala: Rs 15 crore, which sums up to approximately 348 crores. Meanwhile, RRR happens to be a period drama which will see the leads as freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr. NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan). The film is set to release on October 13, 2021. Stay tuned!

