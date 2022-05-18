'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is performing well in theatres. The team recently held a large celebration in Kurnool to commemorate the film's success. Now, the superstar has written a heartfelt letter to thank his "super" fans for helping to make the commercial drama a smashing hit. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Collection Worldwide: Mahesh Babu-Starrer Is Tollywood’s Fastest Rs 100 Crore Film.

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic about the film's box office success. He expressed gratitude to his super fans, his team, and especially director Parasuram for providing him with such a fantastic film. He took to Twitter today and wrote, "Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for Sarkaru Vaari Paata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always." Sarkaru Vaari Paata: New Song ‘Murari Bava’ To Be Added On Screenings of Mahesh Babu’s Film This Weekend.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4kN8FzZFlE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 18, 2022

The film, which was released on May 12, has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. The film has already shattered many box office records, grossing over Rs 100 crore in just five days. 'SVP' is also very strong on weekdays, while the overseas collections refuse to slow down as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2022 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).