Samantha Akkineni shared the sweetest surprise for all her fans on the occasion of New Year. She announced about her new film with Gunasekhar and that has left all her fans thrilled. The title of Samantha’s new film is Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar. It’s a mythological film in which Samantha would be seen as the leading lady. The motion poster of the film gives a glimpse of the ‘nature’s beloved, the ethereal and demure, Shakuntala’. It does not give a clear look of the leading lady, but it does give a sketch of this upcoming beautiful film and we just cannot wait to see the gorgeous Samantha’s avatar in it. Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni Starrer The Family Man's Second Season On Amazon Prime Video Will Be A Ticking Time Bomb In 2021.

Gunasekhar, a director and screenwriter, is known for his works in Telugu Cinema. His children’s film Ramayanam, released in 1996, is a National Award-winning project. Some of his other notable works include Sogasu Chooda Tharamaa, Choodalani Vundi, Manoharam, Arjun, among others. Now all eyes are on Shaakuntalam and fans’ expectations from this project are sky-high.

Shaakuntalam Motion Poster

Some of the comments shared by fans on Twitter read, ‘It's my dream to see @Samanthaprabhu2 in periodical drama movie Thank you @Gunasekhar1 garu for selecting sam to this role’, ‘@Samanthaprabhu2 @Gunasekhar1 Whattey selection sir’, ‘New year gift thank you @Gunasekhar1 sir’, ‘Best news of the day @Samanthaprabhu2 will play lead role in @Gunasekhar1's #Shaakuntalam’, and so on. Shaakuntalam, a pan-Indian film bankrolled by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks banner, is expected to go on floors later this year.

