Well known music director turned actor Vijay Antony's 25th film, which is being directed by Arun Prabhu, has now been titled Shakthi Thirumagan, its makers announced on Wednesday. Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film, a proper mass action family entertainer, will be a milestone in the actor's illustrious career.

The makers also simultaneously released the title of the Telugu version of the film. While the Tamil version has been titled Shakthi Thirumagan, its Telugu version has been called Parasakthi.

Vijay Antony’s 25th Film Title Confirmed

The Telugu title caused a flutter on social media for a while with netizens mistaking it to be the Tamil title of the film. As there have already been rumours doing the rounds that actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film with Sudha Kongara too had been titled Parasakthi, film buffs and fans were left in a state of confusion.

However, IANS has now learnt from reliable sources that the Tamil version of Vijay Antony’s 25th film is called Shakthi Murugan and that its Telugu version is called Parasakthi.

Directed by Arun Prabu, known for his critically acclaimed films like Aruvi and Vaazhl, Shakthi Thirumagan will have Arun’s signature storytelling and will attempt to deliver a high-octane action spectacle.

The film is being produced by Vijay Antony Films Corporation, with Vijay Antony’s wife, Meera Vijay Antony, presenting the project.

The film’s ensemble cast includes seasoned actors Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kriplani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, and child actor Master Keshav, adding depth and versatility to the narrative.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Shelley Calist and music by Vijay Antony himself. Editing will be by Raymond Derrick Crasta and action choreography will be by Rajashekar.

The film is currently in post-production, and the team is working diligently to deliver a grand cinematic experience to audiences soon, sources say.

