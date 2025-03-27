Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to a private video leak. In a shocking turn of events, a 14-minute video allegedly featuring the actress has been leaked online. The video, said to have been recorded during a private audition, has gone viral across social media platforms, gaining thousands of views. This shocking incident not only highlights the threat to a celebrity's privacy but also exposes the dark side of the casting couch in Kollywood. However, the clip's authenticity remains unclear, sparking debates on social media about whether it's real or a deepfake video. Pragya Nagra’s S*x Video Leaked Online? Malayalam Actress Caught in MMS Scandal After Alleged Private Clip Goes Viral.

Shruthi Narayanan’s Private Video Leaked

A 14-minute video allegedly featuring Shruthi Narayanan has gone viral across social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Telegram, accumulating thousands of views. The video has sparked widespread outrage among fans, who are condemning the leak and requesting privacy for the actress. However, as of now, the authenticity of the video cannot be confirmed. The actress has yet to respond to the recent incident allegedly involving her.

According to reports, the hashtag #ShruthiNarayananLeaked trended on X/Twitter, generating over 2,40,000 mentions. Platforms like SoundCloud and GitHub emerged as the unexpected distributors of the clip.

Actress Shruthi Narayanan

Who Is Shruthi Narayanan?

Shruthi Narayanan is a 24-year-old actress who began her career by acting in Tamil TV serials, gaining fame for her role in Siragadikka Aasai before transitioning into movies. The Star Vijay show, which began in January 2023, has completed more than 600 episodes till now. She is also quite active on social media platforms with her Instagram handle having more than 39,000 followers and 514 posts. However, in the wake of the recent incident, Shruthi has made her IG handle private.

Shruthi Narayanan Makes Her IG Handle Private After Alleged Casting Couch Video Leak

Screenshot of Shruthi Narayanan's Instagram

Until now, no official complaints have been made regarding the video leak. As the video has gone viral, many social media users claim the clip is fake and fabricated. Parallels are being drawn to previous controversies involving actresses Trisha Krishnan and Amala Paul, whose cases were confirmed as hoaxes.

