Siren is the upcoming Tamil thriller written and directed by Antony Bhagyaraj in his directorial debut. The makers released the film's trailer that gave a spine-chilling glimpse of the film. The riveting trailer not only showcased the action drama, but also dropped hints about how one's life changes after being falsely accused for the murder of a loved one. Siren, which has been granted U/A certificate from the censor board, promises to be an engaging thriller.

Siren is bankrolled by Sujatha Vijayakumar under the banner of Home Movie Makers.

Cast – Siren stars Jayam Ravi in the leading role. Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameswaran, Yogi Babu and Samuthirakani will be seen in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Siren reads, “Thilagan (Jayam Ravi), an honest ambulance driver in Kanchipuram, is falsely accused and sentenced to life for murdering his wife Jennifer (Anupama Parameswaran). After 14 years of prison, he comes out in parole for 14 days to avenge the death of his wife.”

Release – The Tamil film Siren is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 16.

