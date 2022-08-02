Tamil director Atlee Kumar took to social media to convey his best wishes to Dulquer Salmaan- starrer Sita Ramam and the entire team. "Sita Ramam gonna be a fantastic romantic classic. Great production value kudos to @SwapnaDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms", Atlee's tweet reads. Sita Ramam Song Oh Prema: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s Number From the Romantic Film Is Heart Touching (Watch Lyric Video).

Atlee wrote, "dulQuer bro charmingggg @iamRashmika loveable @mrunal0801 looks stunning and congratulations to entire team spl mention to the music". Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and other crew members of Sita Ramam are busily promoting the movie. Sita Ramam Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur Weave Magic With Their Love Tale (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

https://t.co/mAUq5usa0N #SitaRamamTrailer gonna be a fantastic romantic classic great production value kudos to @SwapnaDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms @dulQuer bro charmingggg @iamRashmika loveable @mrunal0801 looks stunning and congratulations to entire team spl mention to the music👌 — atlee (@Atlee_dir) August 1, 2022

The team had visited important cities like Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad, so as to leave no stone unturned for the promotions. Sita Ramam stars Super 30 heroine Mrunal Thakur and Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads, while the story is said to be based on a war concept. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is all set to hit the screens this Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2022 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).